Cabinet approves appointment of chief commissioner as regular CDA chief

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmad as regular Chairman Capital Development Authority board for five years.

Sources said that the Ministry of Interior has presented the appointment summary of Amir Ali Ahmad as regular Chairman CDA.

CDA is an autonomous statutory organization under the CDA Ordinance, 1960. CDA’s general affairs and administration are run by the CDA Board which is headed by a Chairman.

The appointment of Chairman and Members of the CDA Board fall under the domain of the Federal Government under the provisions of Section 6 of the CDA Ordinance, 1960 and Chairman of the Board is appointed amongst the Members.

CDA, besides initiating many developmental works for the capital city, has undertaken a number of reforms to improve the daily process for facilitation of the general public.

CDA, from a deficit budget of around 5.8 Billion in the year 2017-2018 has now presented a record surplus budget for the F.Y 2021-2022 and shall be closing the F.Y 2020-2021 with Rs 26 Billion already available in CDA accounts; The closing amount alone is greater than the budget outlay for the previous financial year 2019-2020.

Recently, the Federal government has appointed the CDA Board members / Financial Advisor in terms of Section 6 (1) & (3) of CDA Ordinance, 1960 where Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is a Board member. The incumbent has been given additional charge of Chairman, CDA, that was recently extended by the Federal Cabinet for a period of three (3) months 15.04.2021 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier However, the smooth and timely completion of mega developmental projects being undertaken by the Authority and implementation of ongoing reforms call for continuity in the appointment of Chairman, CDA Board.

Section 6 (2) of the CDA Ordinance, 1960, inter alia, envisages that the Chairman CDA shall be appointed by the Federal Government from amongst the members of the Board.

The Board of CDA notified dated 03-03-2021 comprises four Executive members, four non – executive members and two ex – officio members.

Ex officio members are members by virtue of their posts and are not persons specific. Ex officio powers are not conferred upon an official rather these are vested in the office, however, in the draft summary. Amer Ali Ahmad (PAS / BS – 20), the current Chief Commissioner (ICT), by name, has been proposed to be appointed as Chairman CDA for tenure of five years being amongst the Board Members