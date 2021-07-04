NATIONAL

Afghan airline seeks CAA permission to operate flights to Islamabad

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana has expressed interest in beginning service from and to Pakistan and sought permission from Civil Aviation Authority for the purpose.

The airline approached the aviation regulatory body seeking permission to start two flights a week between Kabul and Islamabad.

The proposal further expressed hope that after starting the flight operations, the strained relations between the two states will improve.

In its response, the CAA said that the decision on the proposal will be taken by the “concerned authorities”.

