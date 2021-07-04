NCOC daily update: 1,228 new cases, 29 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,228 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Sunday.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 962,313, which include 907,284 recoveries.

The number of active cases has seen an increasing trend during the last week and now the figure is 32,621 across the country, including 1,875 critical patients admitted to different hospitals.

According to the NCOC, 29 people lost their lives while struggling against the disease on Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to 22,408.

Punjab is the worst-hit province with 346,728 infections and 10,772 deaths, followed by Sindh which reported 339,962 infections and 5,512 deaths.

The NCOC said on its website that the government has administered a total of 17,000,751 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 3,264,313 people fully vaccinated so far.