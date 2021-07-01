Top politicians, MPs briefed by army top brass on Afghanistan, Kashmir, regional scenario

ISLAMABAD: Top military brass Thursday briefed top political leadership of the country that situation in Afghanistan was fast-changing and the spring offensive of Afghan Taliban were gaining ground and the Taliban had reached an hour’s drive from Kabul.

Informed sources have told Pakistan Today that the in-camera briefing regarding the evolving situation in Afghanistan and other strategic matters was given during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

In addition to the 29 members of the committee, some 16 legislators had been specially invited to the meeting which was also attended by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, while Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed gave the main briefing. Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the meeting.

Sources said that the lawmakers were informed that Afghanistan was ‘about to erupt’ as civil war was raging in several districts of Afghanistan after the US troops withdrew from the war-torn country, and that fighting between the Afghan government and the Taliban was likely to lead to a crisis.

The sources said that Afghan refugees can turn to neighbouring countries including Pakistan. The sources said that the participants were also briefed on the global scenario, Pak-US and Pak-China relations and the situation in the region.

Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan and the situation after the withdrawal of US troops was also shared. The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was also covered by the DG-ISI besides back-channel contacts with India. The participants were also given an overview on the overall situation in the region.

The sources said that the parliamentarians were briefed that Pakistan will welcome the true representative government of Afghanistan’s people and continue to play its responsible role for lasting peace in the neighbouring country.

The meeting was told that Pakistan had honestly played a “very positive and responsible” role in the Afghan peace process.

“Due to Pakistan’s efforts, not only was the path paved for talks between different Afghan factions and warring groups, but meaningful dialogue between the United States and Taliban was also started,” the lawmakers were told.

“We believe in the fact that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan will actually result in stability in South Asia,” a press release of Ministry of Information said.

The meeting was told that Pakistan will welcome the true representative government of the people in Afghanistan “at every level” and continue its role for the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan’s land is not being used in the conflict going on in Afghanistan and the hope was expressed that Afghanistan’s soil will also not be used against Pakistan,” the statement said.

Lawmakers were informed that 90 per cent of the fencing at the Afghan border had been completed, while an effective system for customs and border control was also being formulated.

According to the handout, political leaders “expressed satisfaction” at the briefing and conveyed wishes for peace, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The meeting started in the late afternoon and was continuing till late evening after a break. The information ministry said participants gave their suggestions during a question and answer session in the briefing, and that their “suggestions will be considered an important part of the security policy”.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also answered some questions at the meeting. The sources said that the DG-ISI comprehensively briefed the members on internal and external national security paradigm in the ever evolving geo-political and strategic environment. The participants appreciated the efforts of COAS and DG ISI in identifying various challenges and providing clarity on the issues confronted by Pakistan through a detailed and informative briefing. The briefing has helped in building consensus on core challenges confronted by Pakistan.