Pakistan to play in front of 19,000 in third ODI against England

By Staff Report

LONDON: 80 percent crowd capacity has been allowed for the third ODI between Pakistan and England at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 13 as part of the United Kingdom’s Events Research Programme.

The fixture is the final game of a three-match ODI series between the two sides starting July 8.

Edgbaston will be able to accommodate around 19,000 fans, including under 16s, “in the stadium bowl and hospitality lounges without social distancing as part of the research study”, Stuart Cain, chief executive officer of the Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said.

“It’s fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston.”

Earlier this month, 70 percent capacity crowds (around 60,000 spectators) were permitted at Edgbaston for the second Test between England and New Zealand.

“The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I’m pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match,” Cain said.

“Technology played a big part in this and we will again focus on using this as a way of creating a safe environment whilst enhancing Edgbaston’s reputation as one of the best atmospheres in world cricket,” he added.

All attendees above the age of 11 years will be required to show a negative Covid-19 lateral flow test result or proof of two vaccinations at least 14 days before the fixture to secure entry.

Staff Report

World

Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We’re here to stay’

DUBAI: Israel's new foreign minister inaugurated its embassy in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and offered an olive branch to other former adversaries,...

