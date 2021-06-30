Top Headlines

US military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal: sources

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President Joe Biden to end America’s longest war, US officials told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The withdrawal of troops and equipment from Afghanistan would not include forces that will remain to protect diplomats at the US embassy and potentially assist in securing Kabul airport.

US officials have told Reuters that embassy presence could be around 650 troops.

The US military stopped publicly detailing the pace of its withdrawal after it was more than 50 percent complete earlier in June.

The disclosure of the brisk pace of the US withdrawal comes as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country. The Pentagon now estimates the Taliban control 81 of the country’s 419 district centres.

Peace talks in Qatar, meanwhile, have failed to make significant progress.

The Pentagon said earlier on Tuesday that the US withdrawal would not necessarily signify the end of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, but referred further queries to NATO.

The withdraw of US-led NATO forces has raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, potentially providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on US and other targets.

A United Nations report in January said there were as many as 500 al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan and that the Taliban maintained a close relationship with the Islamist extremist group. The Taliban denies al Qaeda has a presence in Afghanistan.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected on Wednesday to meet his Germany counterpart at the Pentagon. Germany, which had the second-largest contingent of troops after the United States in Afghanistan, announced on Tuesday that it had concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

It was unclear if the pace of the US withdrawal would still allow first for a planned evacuation of thousands of vulnerable Afghan interpreters and their families, something that had been expected before the US pullout.

Previous articlePakistan to play in front of 19,000 in third ODI against England
Next articleInaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We’re here to stay’
Reuters

1 COMMENT

  1. The barbaric Taliban will soon takeover and it’s the corruption of the western backed government in Kabul that is to blame for their negligence and lust for money and authority that they could not forge a nation and a strong army (despite so much support) in almost 20 years strong enough to battle the curse of Taliban.

    Now this corrupt Kabul govt will run away like cowards and the worse thing is that the innocent Afghanis will pay the price again when the barbaric Taliban take over.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fawad says ‘judicial activism’ cost country dearly

ISLAMABAD: Slamming a decision this week by a court to ban popular social media platform TikTok, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday...
Read more
World

Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We’re here to stay’

DUBAI: Israel's new foreign minister inaugurated its embassy in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and offered an olive branch to other former adversaries,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nothing can change Pak-China special friendship, asserts PM in reply to western pressure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday maintained that the "special relationship spanning over 70 years of friendship" between Pakistan and China was time-tested...
Read more
World

Pakistan-origin man stabbed, insulted over ‘beard and clothing’ in Canada

Just weeks after a Pakistani family was murdered in Ontario, a Muslim migrant was attacked in a Canadian province with a knife by two unidentified assailants,...
Read more
World

Analysis: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?

DETROIT: You glide silently out of the Tesla (TSLA.O) showroom in your sleek new electric Model 3, satisfied you're looking great and doing your...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghan Taliban vow to not attack civilians, NGOs amid rising violence

The Afghan Taliban have assured the civilians and non-military foreign nationals that they will not face any “security risks” from their side as violence intensified across the war-torn...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan endorses push to protect 30pc of planet

ISLAMABAD: A growing global push to safeguard nature by pledging to protect about a third of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 will...

CPEC pivotal stepping stone to development, prosperity: minister

Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: ‘We’re here to stay’

US military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal: sources

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.