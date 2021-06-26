NATIONAL

GB presents Rs105.92bn budget for fiscal year 2021-22

By TLTP

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs105.92 billion was presented on Saturday.

Presenting the budget proposals in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa said that Rs51.7 billion have been allocated for non-development and more than Rs44.22 billion for developmental expenditures.

He said that the budget outlay is 54 percent higher than the budget of previous year. He said more than Rs48.45 million have been allocated in the budget for betterment of the health sector, Rs4.62 billion for physical planning and housing while Rs3.96 billion are allocated for the works department.

The GB finance minister also announced a 10 percent increase in the salaries of government employees and minimum wage for workers was set at Rs20,000.

Previous articleFencing underway to secure borders with Iran, Afghanistan: Rasheed
Next articleStill in the greylist
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fencing underway to secure borders with Iran, Afghanistan: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that the government has taken concrete measures to make the borders with Iran and Afghanistan protected. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal declares PM security risk over remarks on nukes

KOTLI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday declared Prime Minister Imran Khan a "security risk" over the latter’s remarks during an...
Read more
NATIONAL

President calls for effective steps to curb drug usage, trafficking

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for taking effective measures to curb drug use and its illicit trafficking, saying these are among top priorities...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 2% for second time a week

According to the National Command and Operation Center's latest data Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate dipped below 2% for the second time this week Saturday...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM asks people to promote ‘Pakistaniat’ for positive image of country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the people wish to promote a soft image of Pakistan across the globe, then they...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz suggests formula for overseas Pakistanis representation in Parliament

LAHORE: In a series of tweets Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday proposed a formula for the representation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Can Pakistan survive identity politics?

The world has passed through several questions that it tries to answer before shaping its institutional structures and processes. The central question until the...

Dreams taking shape

Pakistan after troops’ drawdown

Still in the greylist

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.