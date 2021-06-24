HEADLINES

Pakistan desires enhanced bilateral ties with Germany: COAS

Berlin lauds Islamabad’s continuous efforts for regional peace, stability

By TLTP
GERMANY: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army staff (COAS) meet Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany. Markus Potzel, Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present. INP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

General Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Germany, called on German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Later on, the COAS also visited the Command and Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on “Pakistan’s Regional and Internal Security Perspective”.

During the address, the COAS apprised the audience of external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threats. He said that the future of enduring peace and stability in the world hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. He said this can only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues.

Focusing on Covid-19 pandemic, the army chief said that Pakistan’s government along with other state institutions is doing its best to counter the challenges faced by the country.

Earlier on his arrival at the Command and Staff College, COAS was received by Major General Oliver Kohl, Commandant Bundeswehr Command and Staff College Hamburg, Germany.

TLTP

