NATIONAL

People protest shortage of AstraZeneca jabs required for foreign travel

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Scores of people Monday took to the Expo Centre in Lahore demanding the provision of AstraZeneca jabs for protection against coronavirus after the administration temporarily halted inoculations due to a shortage.

The people who said they intend to travel abroad forced their way into Expo Hall III to vent their frustration after being denied the jabs since most countries require foreign visitors to be vaccinated for Covid-19 with AstraZeneca, one of the vaccines accepted worldwide.

The protest started after the unavailability of the vaccine. Protesters stormed the site, demanding the administration to provide the jabs dose so that they could travel abroad before the expiry of their visas and tickets.

“We won’t leave until administration starts [the provision of] AstraZeneca vaccine again,” the protesters said.

The administration appealed to protesters to leave the site but they refused. Media reports suggested that the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are being administered as usual.

In Gujranwala, overseas nationals who wanted to travel abroad also protested outside the vaccination centre over the shortage of AstraZeneca stots.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Previous articleFormer PkMAP senator passes away in Karachi
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former PkMAP senator passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader and former Senator Usman Khan Kakar passed away in Karachi on Monday. It is with great sadness &...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB finalises reference against Asif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has finalised assets beyond declared income reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif, reports citing sources said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz, son secure interim bail in sugar scam

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Hypocrisy’: Imran calls out West for silence on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented that Western countries, the self-styled champions of human rights, were ignoring the gross breaches of rights and mass...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iran hands over 400 illegal migrants to Pakistan

QUETTA: Iranian authorities on Monday handed over 400 migrants to Levies Force through Raahdari Gate at Taftan border in Chagai district. Initial investigation revealed that...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 907 new Covid infections take total caseload to 949,175

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday recorded 907 new cases of Covid-19, receiving a transmission rate of 2.61 percent, the National Command and Operation Centre said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shehbaz, son secure interim bail in sugar scam

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab...

‘Hypocrisy’: Imran calls out West for silence on Kashmir

Iran hands over 400 illegal migrants to Pakistan

Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir ‘Will’ in November

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.