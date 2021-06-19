NATIONAL

NSA Moeed set to attend SCO meeting in Dushanbe

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday named its National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf to represent the country at the 16th meeting of the secretaries of the security council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member-states, scheduled to be held at Dushanbe on June 22-23.

A source privy to the development told Pakistan Today that Dr Moeed is set to leave for Dushanbe on Sunday.

Last year, the meeting was held virtually, in which India had walked out on Dr Yusuf’s refusal to remove Pakistan’s political map from his background.

During the visit, Dr Yusuf may also meet with his counterparts from Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and China to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The office of the NSA has confirmed that Dr Yusuf will not be meeting his Indian counterpart, who will also be attending the SCO summit.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already reiterated the Pakistan’s stance that there will be no dialogue with India till it revisits its illegal and unilateral action of August 5.

According to sources, Moeed, during the visit, would participate in the joint session of the national security advisors of the SCO member-states and sign the protocol of the Sixteenth Meeting of the Security Council Secretaries.

There is speculation that Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib will also be in Dushanbe. Afghanistan is an observer of the SCO but it is not invited to the meeting.

“Mohib has recently made multiple baseless accusations against Pakistan. Islamabad has responded formally, accusing him of undermining the progress towards peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan has reportedly stopped engaging with him,” an official said.

Therefore, no meeting is expected between the NSAs of Pakistan and Afghanistan in Dushanbe.

The upcoming SCO meeting is of special importance as Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Dushanbe for the SCO Heads of State Council meeting later this year.

Previous articleGovt does not want to keep Nawaz in jail: Fawad
Mian Abrar
