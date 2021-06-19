NATIONAL

Govt does not want to keep Nawaz in jail: Fawad

By INP

SKARDU: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the government does not want to keep Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in jail as he will be free to go anywhere after returning the looted money.

Talking to media in Skardu Press Club on Saturday, he said that the government is also working for legislation to make Gilgit-Baltistan an interim province of the country. He said a historic share in current budget has been announced for Gilgit Baltistan.

He said commencement of new flights by Pakistan International Airlines in Skardu will help promote tourism in the province.

The minister said, “Our enemies have been devising conspiracies but the people of GB feel associated with Pakistan. GB has a great significance in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor because of its geographical location.”

He said steps will be taken to establish a training centre in Skardu Press Club to train young journalist about digital media. He stressed on the need for promoting environment and wildlife reporting.

He said the people of GB and Pakistan condemn the illegal actions of India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has suffered economically by terminating all relationships with India, including trade, the minister added.

Talking about Afghanistan, Fawad said that Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question about electronic voting machines, the minister said electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the elections of press clubs and bar associations.

