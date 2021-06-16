NCOC daily update: 1,038 new Covid-19 cases, 46 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 1,038 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the national campaign against the pandemic, said that the total caseload has risen to 944,065, including 882,332 recoveries.

There are 39,905 active cases under treatment across the country, including 2,490 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the disease killed 46 people on Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 21,828.

Punjab continued to be the worst-hit region with 344,379 infections and 10,567 deaths caused by the pandemic, followed by Sindh which reported 329,279 infected people and 5,273 deaths.

Meanwhile, the shortage of doses has forced the authorities to close two vaccination camps in Lahore while some others in the rest of the province may face closure.

There are reports that only a day’s stock of the coronavirus vaccine is left in Punjab, a local publication reported citing an official privy to the situation.

The official said that following the shortage of the jabs, the health department has closed down the camp established at the Lahore Press Club and the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.