Family of Canada attack victims thanks Pakistan government for support

By Monitoring Report
Salman Afzaal family

ISLAMABAD: Family members of Pakistani-origin victims of the deadly truck attack in London city of Ontario have expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan for their support at testing times.

Four members of the Afzaal family — a man and his wife, their teenage daughter and his mother — were out for a walk in London city of Ontario on June 6 when a 20-year-old truck driver struck them on purpose, according to authorities.

The Afzaals’ nine-year-old daughter survived the attack in their neighbourhood in the city of London, around 200 kilometres southwest of Toronto, but was seriously injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the attack a deliberate act of terrorism targeting Muslims that “reveals the growing Islamophobia in western countries”.

The family, in a press statement issued Tuesday, said that they were humbled by the support it received “during this very difficult time”.

“We are grateful to those who paid their respects to our loved ones in the days following the horrific event that took place on June 6th and to those who attended this Saturday’s funeral service,” the statement read.

“The light in this very dark time had been seeing people from across Canada and around the world united to condemn racism and hate. This has been a great comfort to us all.

“Today, new terror charges were laid against the man who struck down the family.”

The family also thanked Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, MP and New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and the people who supported the family following the incident.

Monitoring Report

