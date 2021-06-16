Top judge chides ‘most corrupt’ SRB

KARACHI: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on Wednesday chided the Sindh Revenue Board for being the “most corrupt” institution.

A bench of the apex court, headed by the chief justice, was hearing a petition pertaining to the digitisation of land record in the province.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the board officials why land records have not been completely computerised as yet. “You had asked for two months [to accomplish the task] but decades have been passed,” he said.

A senior member of the body informed the bench that the land record of the entire province had been computerised except for Thatta.

“The last time the Sindh Revenue Board had sought two months was in 2018,” Justice Ahsan recalled.

“Why the revenue body is unable to computerise Thatta’s land record?” the court questioned, wondering that three years have passed but the record had not been digitised yet.

Justice Ahmed remarked that disputes involving thousands of acres of lands are arising.

He came down hard on the SRB for unregistered land instances. “What century do we live in?” he said, saying that unregistered land is being used to make dirty profits.