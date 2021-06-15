HEADLINES

First pre-monsoon rains likely to begin in Sindh on June 16: Weather Report

By APP
A Pakistani motorcyclist rides on a street as their passengers try to keep dry under plastic covering during monsoon rain in Karachi on July 29, 2019. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

KARACHI: A Dust-thunderstorm or rain likely to occur at scattered places in Sindh during June 16 to 19, under the influence of the first pre-monsoon rainy spell expected to commence in the province on June 16.

It was predicted in a weather warning issued by Assistant Meteorologist Zafar Mahmood from Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi on Tuesday.

The report said that hot spell in central and upper Sindh would subside due to pre-monsoon rainy spell.

Low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face waterlogging or inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.
Loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/wind-storm, the warning said.

Moreover, the Met Office said in an advisory that “the moist currents from the north Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh with effect from June 16, 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell [is] expected in most of Sindh districts”.

According to the alert, dust storms accompanied by thunder and rain are likely at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts on June 16-17, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, dust storms, accompanied by thunder and rain, with a few moderate to heavy showers will hit all districts of Sindh, especially Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta between June 17 and 19, the advisory added.

“Karachi may also receive moderate dust/thunderstorm-rain on June 18-19,” according to the Met Office.

Under the influence of the weather system, the ongoing hot spell in central and upper Sindh is likely to subside, while “loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/windstorm,” it said.

The advisory said low-lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana might face waterlogging or inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

Last month, at least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi after the city remained in the grips of a severe heat spell for two days.

Previous articleSindh cabinet approves 20pc increase in govt employees’ salaries: Murtaza Wahab
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sindh cabinet approves 20pc increase in govt employees’ salaries: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday announced that Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC turns down Talpur’s request to quash disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday binned a petition moved by Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh refuses permission to IRSA teams to monitor water flow levels

KARACHI: The Sindh government has refused to allow the monitoring teams from the Indus River System Authority to monitor the barrages, reports citing sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliament’s role important for strengthening of democracy: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the role of Parliament is important for the promotion of democratic values in the modern era. Addressing an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Years of hostilities and an electric fence along the Line of Control, the de facto border between Pakistan and India, have taken a...
Read more
NATIONAL

JCSC chief, Egypt president discuss defense ties

CAIRO: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman Gen Nadeem Raza called on Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday and discussed bilateral defense cooperation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Front-runner for Iran presidency is hardline judge sanctioned by US

TEHRAN: Ebrahim Raisi's record of fierce loyalty to Iran's ruling clerics helps explain why the senior judge is a front-runner in Friday's presidential election,...

Sindh refuses permission to IRSA teams to monitor water flow levels

Parliament’s role important for strengthening of democracy: Sanjrani

Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near LoC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.