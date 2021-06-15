NATIONAL

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif on June 22 over sugar scandal

By INP

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on June 22 for questioning regarding the sugar scandal.

According to the FIA, they had evidence of over Rs25 billion fraud case.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had sent a questionnaire to the PML-N president earlier on December 18 last. Shehbaz Sharif had then said that he will submit his response after consulting his legal team.

Earlier, an accountability court in Lahore on Monday granted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif exemption from personal appearance in Ramazan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-e-Iqbal cases.

The court adjourned the hearing of both cases until July 8.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly submitted an application in the court stating that he couldn’t turn up before it as he was in Islamabad to take part in the ongoing budget session in the lower house of Parliament.

He, therefore, requested the court to grant him exemption from personal appearance.

On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after a full bench of the Lahore High Court granted him post-arrest bail in a money laundering reference. He was released from prison after nearly seven months.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz

Ali Rizvi announced a unanimous verdict, granting bail to Shehbaz.

It is noteworthy that the larger bench was constituted after a two-member bench gave a split decision and the matter was forwarded to Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

INP

