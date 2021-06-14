HEADLINES

Shaukat Tarin lashes out at Khaqan Abbasi

By News Desk

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over the latter’s accusations of the government presenting manipulated figures in its budget for the next fiscal year.

Speaking to Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami in Channel 92’s programme ‘Ho Kya Raha Hai?’, the finance minister said that

Tarin said that he is saddened because he has worked with them a lot and they are accusing him of lying in the budget.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sahab, you may or may not lie, but Shaukat Tarin does not lie,” he said. “You can say there are some deficits and you can debate or disagree with some assumptions but saying Shaukat Tarin is lying, I think this is not acceptable. This is below the belt.”

The finance minister said that Abbasi should come face to face and talk.

“I’m ready, bring this issue to a forum then we’ll talk business,” he said. “Speak professionally.”

Speaking about the government’s social packages in the budget, he questioned whether they are for the rich as well.

He said that the opposition is worried because for the first time a government has come up with an approach to uplift the poor.

Responding to accusations of numbers not adding up, he gave a breakdown for the PML-N senior leader.

Previous articlePM wants early finalisation of mechanism for targeted subsidies
Next articleOpposition vs opposition
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. the opposition parties have always lied to the masses,and continue to do so ,because its hardwired into them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

President explains PM’s change of stance over Kashmir

President Dr Arif Alvi defended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apparent change of statements on Kashmir and stressed that it was not a U-turn; instead,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM wants early finalisation of mechanism for targeted subsidies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to finalise the new mechanism for providing targeted subsidies to vulnerable segments of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22

Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to take on "elements creating misunderstandings on the budget", tasking spokespersons to create awareness about it. The premier, presiding over...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab presents Rs2.5tr budget for next fiscal year

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has presented the budget of the new fiscal year 2021-22 in the traditional blare of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Four FC troops martyred in terrorist attack in Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Four Frontier Crops troops embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on Marget-Quetta Road. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shehbaz purports govt tricked masses, showed fake numbers in budget

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday accused the incumbent government of showing false numbers in the released to trick the public, it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Do you know what’s more fatal than COVID?

As in many countries the corona virus lockdown has been swayed off, the new practice of wearing discarded face masks and gloves is posing...

Vaccine is expected

G7 meeting 

French Open done and dusted, Djokovic on track for calendar Slam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.