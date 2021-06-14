Shaukat Tarin lashes out at Khaqan Abbasi

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over the latter’s accusations of the government presenting manipulated figures in its budget for the next fiscal year.

Speaking to Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami in Channel 92’s programme ‘Ho Kya Raha Hai?’, the finance minister said that

Tarin said that he is saddened because he has worked with them a lot and they are accusing him of lying in the budget.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sahab, you may or may not lie, but Shaukat Tarin does not lie,” he said. “You can say there are some deficits and you can debate or disagree with some assumptions but saying Shaukat Tarin is lying, I think this is not acceptable. This is below the belt.”

The finance minister said that Abbasi should come face to face and talk.

“I’m ready, bring this issue to a forum then we’ll talk business,” he said. “Speak professionally.”

Speaking about the government’s social packages in the budget, he questioned whether they are for the rich as well.

He said that the opposition is worried because for the first time a government has come up with an approach to uplift the poor.

Responding to accusations of numbers not adding up, he gave a breakdown for the PML-N senior leader.