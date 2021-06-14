NATIONAL

SC turns down request to halt anti-encroachment drive along Karachi drains

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Revoking its stay order on the anti-encroachment drive along with Gujjar and Orangi drains, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to continue the drive along the drains ahead of monsoon season.

The case related to the removal of encroachments along with the drain was taken by a bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel for KMC said that the work on the expansion of Gujjar and Orangi drains was underway on the court orders, but the anti-encroachment tribunal has stopped them from razing the leased houses.

Sindh advocate general apprised the court that Rs20,000 per month rent would be given to the affectees of the drive.

On the occasion, the top judge asked who is responsible for leasing the land around these drains? “Sindh government is responsible for leasing the land of drain,” said the judge.

The counsel for the affectees, Faisal Siddiqui, said that the lease was given by the Karachi Development Authority and KMC.

Six thousand affectees of the anti-encroachment drive should be given alternate residence, he added.

The bench wondered how can it give relief to the people occupying the state-owned land? “This is a matter related to “China cutting” and all the lease documents are fake, the top judge declared.

Later, the court revoking the stay order and ordered the KMC to continue its drive along the drains for the expansion.

The SC also turned down the request of the affectees for compensation.

Previous articleDu Plessis suffers memory loss after concussion but recovering well
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal says budget to unleash tsunami of inflation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday declared that the budget was prepared by officials from the International Monetary Fund who handed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Egypt discuss defense cooperation

CAIRO: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chief Gen Nadeem Raza discussed security and military cooperation between the two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan talks: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assured that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role for the success of intra-Afghan peace...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran advocates action against hate-mongering sites

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for strict action against the websites fanning the flames of hate to divide humanity, and urged the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: Lowest daily Covid-19 cases since February

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Sunday registered 1,019 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day figure since February, the National Command and Operation Center said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Children pay the price in HIV outbreak in Sindh

KARACHI: Since his son was diagnosed with HIV during an outbreak among babies and children, hard-up Shahzado Shar has often been forced to choose...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan talks: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assured that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role for the success of intra-Afghan peace...

Rural areas to be brought at par with developed counterparts: Firdous

Calls to boycott Zara after designer’s anti-Palestine tirade

Imran advocates action against hate-mongering sites

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.