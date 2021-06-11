High Internet taxation

Sir, With the pandemic shifting classes online, the need for stable and affordable internet access for students became exponentially more pronounced. In this digital age where internet is a necessity, making communication affordable and being able to easily stay connected should be the top priority. However, consumers are being excessively taxed on internet usage through unreasonably high advance income and sales taxes. I do not come from a financially privileged family and it seems absurd to me to spend such high amounts of money on something as basic as access to education. In these times of financial hardships, citizens are being brazenly subjected to extortion by the federal government in the name of these undue taxes. Policies need to be set in place in order to provide each student with equal access to education through the provision of unfettered and affordable access to the internet.

Gulshan Naz

Karachi