Opinion

Islamophobia existence 

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Islamophobia is the fear of hatred of, or prejudice against  the religion of Islam or Muslim by the source of terrorism. The recent heart-breaking attack by terrorists on a family in Canada proved that islamophobia do have existence and a lot of such cases have already taken place, so it is the right time that all countries should raised voice against it as the ministers of Canada and China have stated that “Our country  with it’s people are supporting  us with this” and they stand  neck to neck to end it from the root. As islamophobia has consequences which will carry great loss like destruction  of a have family.

Nimra Amin

- Advertisement -

Shal 

Previous articleHigh Internet taxation
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

High Internet taxation

Sir, With the pandemic shifting classes online, the need for stable and affordable internet access for students became exponentially more pronounced. In this digital...
Read more
Letters

Insensitive Comment

I want to draw your attention towards an important issue that is recently, a clip has been going around all over social media of...
Read more
Comment

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Status and Strategy

The much publicised China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), launched with great fanfare, is a part of Beijing’s ambitious global plan Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)...
Read more
Comment

Commitment to fight terrorism

The War on Terror is still going on after a long time. Terrorism has not been completely eradicated from the country yet, because anti-peace...
Read more
Comment

Facilitators & spoilers

Afghanistan is an important state approximately situated in Central Asia. It has its borders in the east and south with Pakistan and uses the...
Read more
Editorials

PTI’s third budget

The 2021-2022 budget has ambitious targets: 4.8 percent growth rate, Rs 5,829 billion in FBR revenue, Rs 964 billion for development works, an export...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Commitment to fight terrorism

The War on Terror is still going on after a long time. Terrorism has not been completely eradicated from the country yet, because anti-peace...

Facilitators & spoilers

PTI’s third budget

Whooshing through the National Assembly

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.