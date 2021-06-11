Everyone knows it is the hatching season of fish. Accordingly, the Punjab Fisheries Ordinance has banned the fishing from June to August yet contractors are seen catching fishes in the river Indus. According to some sources, the mafia behind the illegal fishing was protected by local politicians. This is the only reason that fisheries department was unable to take action against those who violated the rules and regulations. However, it is pretty hard for fishermen to not break the ban since fishing is the only source of their livelihood. Additionally, we must also keep one thing in our mind that these two months may affect the earning, but after that the yield will be enough to cover the losses. I request to the authorities concerned to take immediate actions against the illegal fishing and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Iqra Karim

- Advertisement -

Tump