NATIONAL

SC disposes of case of Hindu family murdered in India

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a petition concerning the killing of members of the Pakistan Hindu community in India on the assurance of the federal government, declaring it cannot interfere in the “policy matters”.

The bodies of 11 people from a single family were found in a field in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan state in August 2020. The family had migrated from Pakistan and only one member of the family now remains.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard a petition filed by Sharmati Makhni against the killing of her family.

The court said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was looking into the matter. It said that the government had assured the court that it would order an investigation into the incident through the Foreign Office.

The court said that it could not interfere in the policy matters of the government. It further said that the Foreign Office was looking into the case.

The counsel for the petitioner, Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, said his client wanted the foreign minister to speak to the Indian government on the matter. At this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah wondered what the court could do to help the petitioner?

The lawyer said that the court should instruct the federal government as it was a very sensitive affair. Justice Bundial responded that it was a policy matter and the court could not pass any instruction.

 

Previous articleIn call with Qureshi, US committee chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

In call with Qureshi, US committee chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Weldon Meeks on Thursday lauded Pakistan for its efforts to ensure peace and stability in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Firdous slaps PPP MP on set of talk show

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan landed in hot waters again on Thursday after she engaged in a physical altercation...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK elections on July 25

MUZAFFARABAD: Elections for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25. AJK Election Commission has announced the schedule of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Official urges public not to miss second vaccine dose

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday said taking two doses of the vaccine is important and people should remember...
Read more
NATIONAL

1,303 infections, 77 deaths from Covid-19: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 1,303 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a 3.12 percent positivity rate, the National Command and Operation Center said on Thursday. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Humanitarian response plan 2021 launched to handle challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan for the current year was launched on Wednesday to highlight the main humanitarian needs, share the steps taken by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Official urges public not to miss second vaccine dose

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday said taking two doses of the vaccine is important and people should remember...

1,303 infections, 77 deaths from Covid-19: NCOC

Palestinians say two officers die in West Bank clash with Israeli forces

Novak Djokovic toils, will face Rafael Nadal in French semis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.