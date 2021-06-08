NATIONAL

Three people in Punjab lose life to dengue virus

Three citizens of Punjab have perished to the dengue virus, said the Punjab health department.

The dengue virus deaths were reported from Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Vehari, the Punjab health department added.

One of the deceased, a 21-year-old woman from Gujranwala, is a resident of Europe.

The number of dengue patients in Punjab has now risen to 49, the health department said, adding that the highest number of dengue patients in the province has been reported from Bahawalpur.

There are 17 dengue patients in Bahawalpur, nine in Lahore and six in Kasur.

Last week, the Punjab health department recorded 44 dengue cases, prompting the authorities to start taking emergency measures.

In a bid to control the disease, the health department had directed authorities to make intensive-care units in hospitals operational and hire 10,929 health workers on a contractual basis.

The Sunday weekly holiday of health workers working in the anti-dengue campaign had been cancelled.

In March, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi.

Officials from the government department said they had initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner.

During the month, more than 14,000 homes had been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.

