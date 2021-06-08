HEADLINES

Govt to support agriculture sector, industrialists to avoid cartelisation, says PM

By News Desk

Reiterated the incumbent government’s commitment to supporting the agriculture sector for economic uplift, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked industrialists to avoid profiteering and cartelisation that embroils public in inflation.

Addressing a delegation of farmers who called on him at the Prime Minister House today to discuss their issues, PM Imran said he firmly believed that the country would rise through the agriculture sector, and stressed upon the industrialists to “make profits, but avoid profiteering”. He asked them to not make cartels that ultimately burden the public with inflation.

“I assure you the government will not let farmers be exploited and my team and I will keep in contact with you,” he told the farmers.

He said his government’s efforts had resulted in the timely payment for sugarcane crops to farmers during the crushing seasons, which was not the case previously.

He said he had asked his team to meet farmers and explore new innovations being employed by the world in the agriculture sector. “Until we modernise and upgrade our industries, we can’t move forward,” he remarked.

He said he grew up watching Pakistan’s rapid rise and also saw its quick decline due to ‘injustices’ in the country. “It is the law of the Almighty Allah that any nation that does justice to its people will rise and progress.”

The prime minister regretted that farmers were not getting their due share. “There was a mafia ruling in this sector and it was making the most of our corrupt system.”

He said corruption by rulers at the helm ultimately ruins the country. “And same is the story of all third world countries.”

He reiterated when corrupt leaders rule the roost, they make money and destroy the governance system, thus halting the country’s progress.

PM Imran said his government had confronted the sugar mafia, which had also threatened the FIA of triggering a sugar shortage in the country if the investigation against them continued.

He insisted that the country would move upwards from that point on, adding that China had always extended its support for upgrading Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

News Desk

