Coronavirus kills 58, infects 1,490: NCOC

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The total caseload of active Covid-19 cases reached to 47,376 on Monday with 1,490 new infections, the National Command and Operation Centre said.

The body, in its daily update, said 1,820 more people completely recovered from the contagious disease during the last 24 hours.

48 patients died of the disease during the last 24 hours. Of them, 55 were under treatment in hospitals and three in home quarantine, the NCOC said.

Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 58 poeple who died on Sunday, 29 were on ventilators.

3,205 Covid-infected patients were under treatment in critical care units across the country.

Meanwhile, the national positivity rate inched down to 3.02 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of actual infections appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Peshawar 26 percent, Lahore 28 percent, Bahawalpur 42 percent and Multan 53 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four cities: Abbottabad 32 percent, Peshawar 29 percent, Karachi 32 percent and Multan 30 percent.

401 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-positive person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

49,285 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 14,369 in Sindh, 21,546 in Punjab, 7,628 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,366 in Islamabad, 1,326 in Balochistan, 325 in GB, and 725 in AJK.

Around 864,931 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the outbreak in February last year, a total of 933,630 cases of coronavirus have been detected that also include the dead, recovered and under treatment patients.

21,323 deaths have been recorded. 5,136 died in Sindh, 10,314 in Punjab, 4,158 in KP, 765 in Islamabad, 289 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 554 in AJK.

A total of 13,572,884 samples have been tested. 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid-related facilities.

Some 3,475 patients were admitted to hospitals nationwide for Covid treatement.

APP

