Rail traffic affected after Ghotki accident

KARACHI: Express operations were suspended at several stations on Monday after two express trains collided in Sukkur, killing at least 38 passengers and hurting more than 100.

Khyber Mail, which was on its way to Peshawar, was stopped at Ranipur Riyasat railway station while Lahore-bound Green Line Express was stopped at Gambit station in Sukkur.

Bahauddin Zakaria Express that runs between Karachi and Multan was stopped at Ghotki, Sir Syed Express at Panu Aqil, Fareed Express and Shah Hussain Express at Rohri station.

Rehman Baba Express was stopped at Rahim Yar Khan while Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Express was stopped at Dera Nawab Sahib station in Ahmadpur East district.

Karachi-bound Awam Express was stopped at Liaquatpur station in Rahim Yar Khan.