The façade of morals

By Editor's Mail
Tolerance is an integral quality that people of different groups should own, respecting and understanding one another. As much of an essential constituent it is for a united and prosperous Pakistani people are too busy with the pretext of acting morality greater from another, giving birth to intolerance. We intend not to accept the practices or behavior of people of different regions, cast or culture other than our own. It separates us, acts as a divider, creates disrespect, enmity and war.

Fozia A. Ghafoor

