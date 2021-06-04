CITY

Punjab govt doubles fines on traffic violations

By INP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved to significantly raise the fines imposed on traffic violations and make it mandatory for the owners of vehicles older than 5 years to obtain a vehicle fitness certificate.

For motorcyclists, the fine has been increased to Rs300 or Rs400 depending upon the violation. The fine for riding a motorcycle without a helmet will be up to Rs600 instead of just Rs200. The fine for speeding, wrong parking, driving in the opposite lane and riding a motorcycle without lights at night has been increased from Rs200 to Rs400.

The Punjab cabinet has also approved a fine of Rs500 for underage motorcyclists while those without valid driving licenses will be fined Rs600. In addition, the fine for rickshaw drivers has been increased from Rs250 to Rs500.

For car drivers, the fine for driving without seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving and driving without a valid driving license has been raised from Rs500 to Rs750. The use of pressure horns and driving on the wrong side of the road will result in fine of Rs1000.

Motorcycles with fake number plates will be fined up to Rs1,000 and cars up to Rs2,000, while commercial passenger vehicles will be fined from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

INP

