Shehryar pledges to take APHC leaders on board for global campaign on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday pledged to take the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders on board for the committee’s diplomacy with the global community on Kashmir.

Addressing the central leaders of the APHC at their headquarter, Shehryar said that since the start of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, Prime Minister Imran Khan has transformed the country’s policy on Kashmir dispute and the PTI has remained committed to the cause of Kashmir.

He said humanity is suffering even in the 21st century as Jammu and Kashmir is the place where barbaric crimes are being committed against humanity.

He said that Pakistan has a commitment towards the Kashmir cause and no one can change the love bond between the Kashmiri and Pakistani people.

Shehryar said that the premier has clearly expressed his unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmir and no one can question it. “Whether it is the PM’s statement in the UNGA in 2019 or today, the commitment of Imran Khan has been unwavering towards Kashmir and its people. Whether it is Indian Illegal occupation of Kashmir or the Israeli illegal occupation of Palestine, Pakistan has a principled stance against the occupational regimes and it will never compromise over its commitment with Kashmiris and Palestinians fighting for freedom from occupational forces.”

He said that in line with the directions of Imran Khan, he has activated the committee to help raise Kashmir dispute at all national and international forums.

He said that though the Covid-19 pandemic has badly hurt the campaign of Kashmir committee, still the committee has adopted innovative measures to help connect with the international organisations and lawmakers of the world through virtual meetings.

He said the Kashmiris need to be provided international platforms to build their case of freedom, adding that the Kashmiris can convince the world on their freedom movement.

Shehryar appealed to the Pakistani and Kashmiri youngsters and rights campaigners to join hands and build campaigns for Kashmir on social media.

He said that he is engaging the Pakistani youth to sensitize them on the Kashmir dispute as due to the failure of past regimes, the youngsters stand disconnected from the Kashmir cause.

He said that internet provides best solutions to connect to the rights organisations and activists through modern gadgets in this age of pandemic, adding that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has the right to determine its own fate and the Indian forces cannot force it to surrender by continuously imposing double lockdown, economic strangulation and media blackouts.

The PM’s recent statement on trade with India has left no doubt on Pakistan’s loyalty to Kashmiris, he added.

APHC Convener Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that the APHC values the steps taken by the committee under the chairmanship of Shehryar. He welcomed the statement given by the prime minister of Pakistan and said that Kashmir’s independence movement is actually a movement of completing Pakistan and this struggle will continue until desired results are achieved.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi, a representative of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), said that the TeH Chairman Ashraf Sehrai led the freedom struggle by laying down his own life and son. He lauded the statement of Imran Khan and his commitment to the cause of Kashmir, adding that Imran has won hearts and minds of all Kashmiris.

Syed Yousaf Naseem said that the way Shehryar is leading the struggle for Kashmir has rekindled hopes of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that this campaign would further gather momentum once the pandemic declines, adding that the freedom fighters have taken up arms against the Indian Illegal occupation.

APHC’s Mohammad Hussain Khateeb said that if the past governments had tried to project the Kashmir issue like the PTI government, the incidents like August 5 could have been avoided.