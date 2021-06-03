Foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan are all set to meet for the fourth trilateral foreign ministers’ meet-up in Beijing today (Thursday).

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar will attend the meeting virtually, while China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair it.

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the three foreign ministers will have in-depth exchanges of views on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process and counter terrorism and security cooperation.

The China, Afghanistan and Pakistan trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting is an important platform to enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation, the spokesperson said.

Since its inception in 2017, at the initiative of China, it has been held three times and achieved positive outcomes.

Islamabad hosted the third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on September 7, 2019 during which the three sides “agreed on a list of initial projects of enhancing counter terrorism cooperation”.

The first and second meetings were held in Beijing and Kabul in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

A day earlier, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson had said during a weekly briefing that the unilateral withdrawal of the US and NATO forces at a critical stage of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process posed new uncertainties to its domestic situation and regional security.

“As good neighbours, friends and partners linked by river and sea, all three countries have the positive will to uphold regional peace and stability,” he said.

The spokesperson remarked that against such a backdrop, the three countries decided to hold the fourth dialogue. “We will focus on the peace and reconciliation process in Afghan and cooperation, security and counter terrorism,” he said, hopeful that it will produce positive outcomes, and promote regional peace, stability and development.

Pakistan has been making efforts for peace and stability in the region in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, Qureshi said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He said Pakistan’s foremost priority is peace in Afghanistan.

The FM confirmed that a trilateral virtual meeting of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan is taking place today to discuss the Afghan issue.

Pakistan and China can play an important role for the reconstruction of Afghanistan after establishment of peace in the country, he said, adding that China has technology and Pakistan manpower.

Geo-economics is a priority of the government and it wants to make Pakistan a hub of economic activities, he said.