KP sets up glamping pods to facilitate tourists

PESHAWAR: In order to facilitate the tourists in the summer season, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up glamping pods at several sites.

The pods have been installed at 10 points — including Thandiani — to provide facilities to the people visiting the northern areas. Each spot contains 26 pods.

Last week, the province issued new guidelines and coronavirus-related standard operating procedures.

All the hotels, guest houses, tour operators, had been directed to get their employees vaccinated against the contagion disease in line with the national vaccination policy.

The tour operators and hoteliers have been directed to share booking information and other details of each tourist with local authorities in the attached format for further dissemination.

Mandatory collection of negative RT-PCR report along with identity cards by hotels and guest houses management should be ensured before booking of rooms, it added.