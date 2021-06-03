CITY

KP sets up glamping pods to facilitate tourists

By INP

PESHAWAR: In order to facilitate the tourists in the summer season, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up glamping pods at several sites.

The pods have been installed at 10 points — including Thandiani — to provide facilities to the people visiting the northern areas. Each spot contains 26 pods.

Last week, the province issued new guidelines and coronavirus-related standard operating procedures.

All the hotels, guest houses, tour operators, had been directed to get their employees vaccinated against the contagion disease in line with the national vaccination policy.

The tour operators and hoteliers have been directed to share booking information and other details of each tourist with local authorities in the attached format for further dissemination.

Mandatory collection of negative RT-PCR report along with identity cards by hotels and guest houses management should be ensured before booking of rooms, it added.

Previous articleForeign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

Policeman laid to rest in Mardan

MARDAN: The funeral of a head constable who was killed in a terrorist attack on a police mobile in the Babuzai town of Mardan...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Schools reopen in 21 KP districts

PESHAWAR: Educational activities resumed in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday in line with a National Command and Operations Centre notification issued on...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP govt prepares new law to curb illegal constructions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government mulls implementing a comprehensive law to curb illegal constructions and stop the misuse of agricultural land in the province. The...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP CM reshuffles cabinet

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of his ministers, advisers, and special assistants and with immediate...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP suspends recreational activities to curb virus spread

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday appealed to the people not to pay visits to tourist spots during Eidul...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP doctor dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Yet another doctor lost his life to coronavirus in Peshawar on Wednesday as the number of medics who passed away of the contagion...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Media reforms aimed to protecting press freedom: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that the PTI government is introducing large-scale reforms in the media sector...

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Court extends detention of Asif in wealth case

Sindh to block salaries of officials refusing vaccinations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.