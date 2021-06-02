NATIONAL

Pakistan showcases efforts made for green growth at P4G summit

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan, while focusing on the green growth, has set up the Ecosystem Restoration Fund (ERF), launched its first green Eurobond and consulted with other countries on debt-for-nature swap programmes.

Addressing the participants in the Second P4G Summit in Seoul, South Korea, Amin showcased Pakistan’s Green Stimulus Package, Ten Billion Trees Plantation Initiative and Recharge Pakistan project, which will provide up to 185,000 jobs for the Pakistani youth.

The Second P4G Summit was hosted by the Republic of Korea. Several government leaders and top officials from 46 countries, including Pakistan, and heads of 21 international organisations, along with representatives from business sector and civil society, took part in the summit.

The P4G is a global initiative aimed at facilitating public-private partnership to tackle climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the summit was held virtually, gathering international solidarity required to build back better and greener from the Covid-19 crisis.

The two-day summit engaged world leaders in dialogues on inclusive green recovery from Covid-19, efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and strengthen climate action, and public-private partnerships through inclusive green recovery.

At the end of the summit, the leaders adopted the Seoul Declaration, calling for the engagement of governments, businesses and civil societies as part of “collective solutions” to global climate change and green recovery for current and future generations.

Previous articleBudget to ensure big relief for salaried class: Fawad
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Budget to ensure big relief for salaried class: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that the government will provide a big relief to the salaried class in the upcoming...
Read more
NATIONAL

Media associations reject ‘unconstitutional, draconian law’ against press freedom

A joint meeting of the representative media organizations including All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE),...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO takes exception to ex-Israeli minister’s misusing of Pakistani hospital’s image

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan has taken serious exception to a former Israeli minister posting a video on social media showing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan launches first locally produced coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Tuesday launched its homemade Covid-19 vaccine ‘PakVac’, a week after it announced successfully developing it with the help of China’s CanSino Bio. Addressing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan hosts parliament heads of ECO countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is hosting the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organisation. The two-day conference that started today is being...
Read more
HEADLINES

Balochistan to be brought at par with other parts of country: PM

ZIARAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is pursuing a policy of inclusive development, particularly focusing on less developed areas to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.