Pakistan showcases efforts made for green growth at P4G summit

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan, while focusing on the green growth, has set up the Ecosystem Restoration Fund (ERF), launched its first green Eurobond and consulted with other countries on debt-for-nature swap programmes.

Addressing the participants in the Second P4G Summit in Seoul, South Korea, Amin showcased Pakistan’s Green Stimulus Package, Ten Billion Trees Plantation Initiative and Recharge Pakistan project, which will provide up to 185,000 jobs for the Pakistani youth.

The Second P4G Summit was hosted by the Republic of Korea. Several government leaders and top officials from 46 countries, including Pakistan, and heads of 21 international organisations, along with representatives from business sector and civil society, took part in the summit.

The P4G is a global initiative aimed at facilitating public-private partnership to tackle climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the summit was held virtually, gathering international solidarity required to build back better and greener from the Covid-19 crisis.

The two-day summit engaged world leaders in dialogues on inclusive green recovery from Covid-19, efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and strengthen climate action, and public-private partnerships through inclusive green recovery.

At the end of the summit, the leaders adopted the Seoul Declaration, calling for the engagement of governments, businesses and civil societies as part of “collective solutions” to global climate change and green recovery for current and future generations.