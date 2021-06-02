NATIONAL

Budget to ensure big relief for salaried class: Fawad

By News Desk

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that the government will provide a big relief to the salaried class in the upcoming budget.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the information minister said that though inflation has increased, the purchasing power has also gone up with the same ratio, which is welcoming.

He expressed the confidence that the country will get closer to its destination in the next two years under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said positive news are coming regarding the country.

Sharing some good pieces of news, the information minister said that Kuwait has resumed issuance of work visas for Pakistanis after ten years. He said that Pakistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 has surprised the world.

He maintained that regional countries, including India, have been facing critical situations in respect of the pandemic. However, in all areas of Pakistan, except Karachi, the Covid-19 positivity rate is less than four percent, he added.

News Desk

