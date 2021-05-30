Imran to take calls from public today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public’s questions via telephone on Monday, his office announced, in the fourth such session since he assumed office in August 2018.

Members of the public can dial the number 051-9224900 to speak to the prime minister. Telephone lines will be opened at 4:00 pm, but it is not clear how long the session will last. The Prime Minister’s Office did not provide any other details.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے ایک اور سیشن میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون عوام کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔ وزیراعظم سے آپ کی گفتگو ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔ رابطہ نمبر :

Prime Minister Imran regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through live or taped television briefings.

The prime minister used television addresses frequently over the course of the last year to apprise the public of the government’s strategy and evolving policies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In his inaugural speech in the parliament as the head of the government, Imran had vowed to answer the questions of his fellow MPs twice a month in a session later named “Prime Minister’s Question Hour”.

“Twice every month I will answer to the people during the question-answer session in the assembly,” he said at the time. However, the same is yet to be implemented by the government.