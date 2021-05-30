World

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK Covid-19 variants

By Ahmad Saad

HANOI: Authorities in Vietnam have detected a new coronavirus variant that is a combination of the Indian and UK Covid-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, the health minister said.

After successfully containing the virus for most of last year, Vietnam is grappling with a rise in infections since late April that accounts for more than half of the total 6,856 registered cases. So far, there have been 47 deaths.

“Vietnam has uncovered a new Covid-19 variant combining characteristics of the two existing variants first found in India and the UK,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, describing it as a hybrid of the two known variants.

“That the new one is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant is very dangerous,” he told a government meeting, a recording of which was obtained by Reuters.

The Southeast Asian country had previously detected seven virus variants: B.1.222, B.1.619, D614G, B.1.1.7 – known as the UK variant, B.1.351, A.23.1 and B.1.617.2 – the “Indian variant”.

Long said Vietnam would soon publish genome data of the newly identified variant, which he said was more transmissible than the previously known types.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified four variants of SARS-CoV-2 of global concern. These include variants that emerged first in India, Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

“At the present time, we have not yet made an assessment of the virus variant reported in Vietnam,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead for Covid-19, said in an emailed statement. “Our country office is working with the Ministry of Health in Vietnam and we expect more information soon.”

From the WHO’s current understanding, the variant detected in Vietnam was the B.1.617.2 variant, more commonly known as the Indian variant, possibly with an additional mutation, she said.

“However we will provide more information as soon as we receive it,” Van Kerkhove added.

Long said laboratory cultures of the new variant showed the virus replicated itself very quickly, possibly explaining why so many new cases had appeared in different parts of the country in a short period of time.

The health ministry told the meeting the government was working to secure 10 million vaccine doses under the COVAX cost-sharing scheme, as well as a further 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 40 million of Russia’s Sputnik V.

The country of about 98 million people has so far received 2.9 million doses and aims to secure 150 million this year.

Previous article‘My soul has left me’: family grieves after El Salvador mass grave discovered
Ahmad Saad

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘My soul has left me’: family grieves after El Salvador mass grave discovered

EL SALVADOR: In his wrinkled hands, Jose de la Cruz held a tangled gold-colored necklace adorned with hearts and a pendant spelling out the...
Read more
World

Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China’s space station module

BEIJING: China’s cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment and propellant, docked with the space station’s key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua...
Read more
World

Virus fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU: A year after Mount Everest was closed to climbers as the pandemic swept across the globe, hundreds are making the final push to...
Read more
World

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK Covid-19 variants

HANOI: Vietnam Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, a mix of the...
Read more
World

Remains of 215 children discovered near indigenous residential school in Canada

215 bodies of children have been found at a school in British Columbia, Canada, that closed down in 1978. The children were students at the...
Read more
World

Ex-premier’s graft case a test of justice in oil-rich Kuwait

DUBAI: Where is Sheikh Jaber? Kuwait was abuzz with the question as citizens on social media demanded to know the whereabouts of their 79-year-old...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM expresses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence. During his visit to a...

Epaper – May 30 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 30 KHI 2021

Epaper – May 30 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.