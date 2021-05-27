UAE visas of Sarfaraz, 25 others delayed

The visas of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and 25 other participants of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition for United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been delayed, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi, Umar Amin, Mohammad Musa, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Khan and PCB Media Officer Emad Hameed are among the players, who have been denied their visas.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the players, who will receive their visas after delay, will be taken to Abu Dhabi via a separate chartered plane.