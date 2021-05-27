NATIONAL

AGP’s driver dies in port city after car rams into security camp

By News Desk

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan’s driver was killed on Thursday outside the AGP’s house in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood, while three people, including two policemen, were injured in the accident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazir Shaikh, while speaking to a local news outlet, said that the driver, who was present in a security camp outside the house — located on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz — died after a car rammed into it. He added that three others, including two policemen, were injured in the accident.

The SSP said that the man driving the car was also wounded in the accident and that all the injured have been shifted to a private hospital.

Shaikh said that the car has been impounded that the accident had taken place due to speeding.

Soon after the accident, AGP Jawed arrived at the hospital and confirmed that one of employees had died in the accident.

He said that the two others injured in the accident are being treated for their wounds.

News Desk

