President approaches SCP for review in Justice Isa reference decision, SC returns petition

President Arif Alvi has on Wednesday reached out to the Supreme Court of Pakistan once again in Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference case, which the Supreme Judicial Council decided not to proceed further into, and said a review appeal will be filed after objections in the reference are rectified.

It emerged that the federal government will have 30 days before it has completed its review appeal to be submitted to the SCP will all objections addressed.

The review appeal has been submitted by the president owing to his constitutional suo-moto action appeal. Moreover, the premier, federal law minister, advisor on interior and Federal Board of Revenue also submitted their appeals in the same review case.

The SJC had earlier decided not to pursue the case against Justice Isa in the light of its which set aside the court’s earlier directive to the FBR to conduct an inquiry into three UK properties in the name of his wife and children.

The registrar office returned the application with the objection that a review could not be conducted twice into one case.

In April, Justice Isa won a case that set aside the SC’s earlier directive to the FBR to conduct an inquiry into three UK properties in the name of his wife and children.

“Against the order of the majority in the review petitions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and others dated [April 26], the Federation of Pakistan on [May 25, 2021] preferred a Curative Review Petition on which certain objections were raised by the Office of the Supreme Court,” the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a statement.

It said the petition “shall be re-filed in due course of time” in accordance with the law, after addressing the registrar office’s objections.