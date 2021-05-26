PPP not answerable to PML-N, maintains Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has maintained that his party is not changing its stance, stressing the fact that they are not answerable to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s top leaders.

The above was sain in response to a question from a reporter during a presser in Badin. The question was on Maryam’s recent comments that the PPP had not responded to the show cause notice sent to it and had shown her support to comments by Pakistan Democratic Movement Secretary-General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi had said on Tuesday that there was no place for the PPP within the opposition alliance until it restored the trust it had betrayed. He said that the PDM had sought a response from the PPP, which Bilawal had torn into pieces. “We had asked for a response. Join together the torn pieces [of the show-cause notice], read it and give us the clarification we had sought,” Abbasi had said.

In Wednesday’s press conference, the PPP chairman acknowledged that he had torn the show cause notice and there was no change in his stance on the PDM. “We are not answerable to Maryam or Mian Sahab. We are answerable to the PPP and the PPP’s workers and we think the real joy will be in doing politics together with the PPP’s workers.”

Bilawal said that Shehbaz Sharif was the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and the PML-N president, thus the PPP would consider his stance and statements to be official PML-N policy and conduct its politics according to that.

He added that the PPP respected Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Reh­man and the two parties had had a “good relationship and contact”. Bilawal said, however, that the PPP was engaging in politics based on its vision, principles, with respect and “we don’t change our stance.”

He called on those who wanted democracy to flourish, civilian supremacy and actually wanted to oppose Prime Minister Imran Khan to “instead of opposing the PPP, our friends in the opposition should target the government.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took a jibe at the PML-N, who had formed a government in the year 1991, and said that the “selected” government of that time had imposed an “illegal water accord” on the Sindh government.

“[Unlike the past] we will not tolerate anyone stealing water from Sindh,” Bilawal said.

He went on to say that water problems affect everyone and it is an issue that affects the future too.

A day ago, the Sindh cabinet had spoken out against the water shortage in the province during the ongoing Kharif season and had blamed the Centre for its “animosity” towards Sindh.