Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PTI, PPP lawmakers exchange blows

KARACHI: A session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday descended into chaos as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers exchanged harsh words over the water distribution issue.

The session was presided over by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

The house witnessed chaos when the PTI opposed the resolution presented by a PPP lawmaker, demanding Sindh’s due share of water from Centre under the law.

The resolution was opposed by PTI lawmaker Mohammad Ali Aziz.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal got annoyed over the attitude of PTI lawmakers regarding shortage of water in Sindh.

Addressing the session, Siyal said that there is an acute shortage of water in the province as it is not getting its due share. “You should be ashamed of yourself for opposing the resolution on water crisis in Sindh,” Siyal shouted out at the PTI lawmakers sitting on opposition benches.

The PPP minister also tried to attack the PTI lawmaker but he was timely stopped by his fellow PPP lawmakers.

Later, the session was adjourned till Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday said that it has detected a water theft of 50 percent in the Sindh province between Sukkur and Kotri Barrages.

In a letter written to the provincial government to respond to its claim regarding less water being supplied to the province, the IRSA said that 50 percent of water supplied is being stolen between Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

“Despite repeated requests, water is being allowed to pass under the Kotri Barrage,” said IRSA, sharing that 52,000-acre feet of water was allowed to pass under the barrage during the period from April 01 to May 22.

The IRSA in its letter said that from May 14, 16,000-cusec water is being supplied from Sukkur to Kotri Barrage, however, only 50 percent of the water is reaching the Kotri Barrage.