NATIONAL

PM orders inquiry into mishandling of complaint at Citizen Portal

Imran directs PMDU to carry out performance evaluation of dashboards of all revenue officers in Rawalpindi division

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took serious notice of a complaint filed by two widow sisters at Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed for an inquiry against the Rawalpindi additional deputy commissioner due to mishandling of the complaint.

The prime minister directed the provincial chief secretary to order an inquiry into the matter by nominating a senior officer, initiate action under the rules and submit the report by May 31.

He also directed the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit to carry out a performance evaluation of the dashboards of all revenue officers in the Rawalpindi division.

A joint application of two widow sisters along with relevant documents was filed at Pakistan Citizen Portal on February 23. As per the complaint’s processing history, it was sent to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, who later forwarded it to the Rawalpindi ADC. However, the ADC office, in violation of the User’s Guidelines Manual, dropped the application the same day by considering that the matter is under process in a court.

The applicants then approached the Prime Minister’s Office to reopen the case while denying it being under process in a court. The PMDU brought the matter to the notice of the chief secretary and Rawalpindi DC.

Subsequent to the intervention of the two offices, the complaint was reopened after being considered appropriate and not pending in any court. The case was thereafter fixed for hearing by the ADC on April 7.

Meanwhile, another complaint was received directly to the PM’s dashboard on April 19, wherein the applicant had complained that the ADC had asked them to first withdraw the complaint from the portal as action will be taken thereafter.

 

Previous articleReopening schools
Next articleRuckus in Sindh Assembly as PTI, PPP lawmakers exchange blows
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FIA registers case against former PIA chairmen, former CEO for Rs1.25bn loss

A case has been registered by the Federal Investigation Agency against two former chairmen of Pakistan International Airlines and its former chief executive officer...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC to open up tremendous opportunities for economic growth, development, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects will open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA body directs spot checking of water losses on Punjab-Sindh border

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Monday expressed grave concerns over the loss of 85 percent water between Punjnad and Kotri, Sindh,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journey to State of Medina’s system a constant struggle: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the journey to the system of the State of Medina is a constant struggle in which the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, US agree to advance practical cooperation

GENEVA: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to advance practical cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues. An understanding to this effect came during...
Read more
HEADLINES

Education ministers decide to hold board exams after June 20

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Committee on Monday unanimously decided to hold examinations after June 20, hence, the announcement in that regard would be...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Reopening schools

As the rise of global pandemic and increasing number of cases every day in Pakistan. The government has taken a decision to postponed the...

Child labour crisis

Support the farmers

Illicit cigarette trade

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.