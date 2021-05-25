PM orders inquiry into mishandling of complaint at Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took serious notice of a complaint filed by two widow sisters at Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed for an inquiry against the Rawalpindi additional deputy commissioner due to mishandling of the complaint.

The prime minister directed the provincial chief secretary to order an inquiry into the matter by nominating a senior officer, initiate action under the rules and submit the report by May 31.

He also directed the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit to carry out a performance evaluation of the dashboards of all revenue officers in the Rawalpindi division.

A joint application of two widow sisters along with relevant documents was filed at Pakistan Citizen Portal on February 23. As per the complaint’s processing history, it was sent to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, who later forwarded it to the Rawalpindi ADC. However, the ADC office, in violation of the User’s Guidelines Manual, dropped the application the same day by considering that the matter is under process in a court.

The applicants then approached the Prime Minister’s Office to reopen the case while denying it being under process in a court. The PMDU brought the matter to the notice of the chief secretary and Rawalpindi DC.

Subsequent to the intervention of the two offices, the complaint was reopened after being considered appropriate and not pending in any court. The case was thereafter fixed for hearing by the ADC on April 7.

Meanwhile, another complaint was received directly to the PM’s dashboard on April 19, wherein the applicant had complained that the ADC had asked them to first withdraw the complaint from the portal as action will be taken thereafter.