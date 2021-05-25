Humanity: a casualty of global politics

Like the people of Palestine, the people of Kashmir have also been subjected to unending persecution by the Indian Security Forces over the 73 years, especially since the launch of the freedom struggle in 1989. The history of oppression on them is replete with incidents of horrendous nature where the Indian security forces, like the Israeli military, have exhibited extreme brutality. In this regard the killing of 55 Kashmiris on 21 January 1990 in Srinagar, who were protesting against rape of Kashmiri women by personnel of the Indian security forces, constitutes an act of ultimate bestiality.

International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have been regularly compiling reports about these killings and human rights abuses by the Indian security forces. According to these reports the Indian security forces from January 1989 to 31st December 2020 have killed 95,723 Kashmiris, arrested 161,330 civilians, demolished 110,383 houses, widowed 22,922 women and gangraped 11,226 women. The recent discovery of mass and unnamed graves of 2043 Kashmiris in different parts of the Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir also indicates how ruthlessly and inhumanly the people of Kashmir are being treated. It has been a story of unparalleled persecution, perpetrated with impunity by the Indian security forces enjoying immunity from prosecution under ‘The Armed Forces (Jammu & Kashmir) Special Powers Ordinance 1990. The nature and extent of brutality of the Indian security forces has taken a new turn after the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution by the BJP regime on 5 August 2019 followed by bifurcation of the territory into two; its annexation to the Indian Union and the promulgation of laws to change the demographic realities of the state in contravention of the Security Council resolutions, international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The entire population is under siege, coupled with a communications blockade. Extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, harassment of civilians, arbitrary arrests of youth, persecution of political leaders, ban on human rights organizations and a witch-hunt against dissenters, media houses and journalists are being employed to kill the freedom movement and the likelihood of any resistance. According to a report compiled by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations 325 Kashmiri youth have been killed since 5 August 2019 during cordon-and-search operations and fake encounters staged by the Indian security forces. The siege and suspension of economic activities since 5 August has also led to severe economic meltdown, which is being widely perceived as a deliberate attempt on the part of the BJP government to render Kashmiris economically crippled and dependent on the Indian state.

The situation is more precarious in the South Asian region where two nuclear powers are party to the Kashmir dispute. Indian hostility and continued aggressive posture towards Pakistan is fraught with grave danger to the peace and security of the region. The Indian indiscretion of sending its planes to bomb an imaginary terrorist camp at Balakot in February 2019 almost brought the two countries to the brink of war. But Pakistan showed remarkable restraint and commitment to peace and managed to defuse the situation with the help of the friendly countries. Any future adventure by India may not end the same way.

India has been striving to sell its narrative that what it has done in Indian-Held Kashmir is its internal matter. Nevertheless the redeeming fact in this regard has been that the international community has not accepted that narrative. Two UN reports also corroborate the abuse of human rights in the state. A number of world leaders and persons heading important UN organizations have expressed grave concern in regards to violation of human rights in Indian-Held Kashmir. The UN Secretary General also expressed concern on the abuse of human rights in Indian-Held Kashmir and emphasized the solution of the Kashmir dispute in conformity with the UN resolutions. The UNSC in its three informal meetings held in the backdrop of the Indian action of 5 August 2019 has also reiterated that a solution to the Kashmir dispute should be found in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions.

Regrettably, while the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions is acknowledged as a way forward and concern is shown on the abuse of human rights in Indian-Held Kashmir, no initiative has come forth either from the UN– which has the obligation to resolve the dispute in consonance with Security Council resolutions– or the world leaders to use their influence on India to rescind her actions in the state, stop persecution of the Kashmiris through inhuman actions and fulfilling her obligations under the UN resolutions. A report in The Los Angeles Times claimed that the Modi government had taken the US administration into confidence before taking action in Indian-Held Kashmir.

The issue of Kashmir, like Palestine, is hostage to global politics. India’s strategic partners are looking the other way while the Modi regime continues to persecute the Kashmiris. It is a reward to India for her role in furthering the objectives of the their ‘contain-China’ policy, which badly reflects on their humanitarian credentials and the much trumpeted respect for the UN Charter, International Law and UN resolutions.

They fail to realize that their indifference to the plight of Kashmiris and Indian hegemonic designs spurred by the supremacist RSS ideology of ‘Hindutva’ is pushing the region towards perennial instability and a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear neighbours. Such an eventuality would not only undermine their strategic interests in the region but would also prove destructive for the South Asian region and beyond.

Non-resolution of the Kashmir dispute, even after 72 years, is an affront to the conscience of the world community as well as the UN as a peacemaking body. India needs to be stopped in her tracks before it is too late. Indian leaders must also understand that they cannot get away with their machinations in regards to keeping the people of Indian-Held Kashmir under subjugation, denying them their right to self-determination and maintaining a hostile posture towards Pakistan which is a party to the dispute. Acting as a war-like state could ultimately also prove self-destructive for her.

The world powers, especially the USA, which more or less is responsible for the non-resolution of the Palestine and Kashmir issue notwithstanding UNSC resolutions, need to revisit their strategy of giving priority to their own perceived strategic interests over humanitarian causes. It would not only undermine those interests in the long run but would also impart perennial instability to both the regions, leading to repeated recurrence of incidents of death and destruction which we witnessed during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

