CITY

Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday decided to extend the coronavirus restrictions for another two weeks as it struggles to contain a third peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, confirmed coronavirus infections climbed to 306,707 after authorities reported 2,136 new cases. Testing 24,299 samples, the health department received back a positivity ratio of 8.79 percent.

The province also registered 22 deaths, raising the toll to 4,891. While the recoveries rose by 979 to 280,167. Overall, Sindh now has 21,649 active cases of the coronavirus.

A meeting of the provincial coronavirus body was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by ministers, health experts, and police officials.

Briefing the meeting, the health secretary said that 13.97 percent of cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi between May 15 and 21, 10.83 percent from Hyderabad, and 5.40 percent from other districts.

The meeting was further informed some 213 people have died from the disease in the last 30 days, out of which 164 were on ventilators.

The meeting decided that tourist attractions, beaches and amusement parks will remain closed for another two weeks. Walking tracks, however, will remain open.

Starting Monday, shops will remain open until 6:00 pm under the revised guidelines and department stores will also remain open until 6 pm.

However, the wedding halls will remain closed. Indoor and outdoor dining in hotels will remain suspended but takeaways are allowed.

Intercity transport will run with 50 percent passenger capacity and any violation of restrictions will be punished.

According to a spokesperson, the decision to open schools in the province will be taken after the situation improves.

Previous articleCovid-19 vaccination for people 30, above begins
Next articleManny Pacquiao announces fight against Errol Spence Jr.
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Several Karachi neighbourhoods face power failure

KARACHI: Several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced a power failure on Saturday after tripping in Northern-Karachi Interconnections (NKI) transmission lines Baldia 1 and 2, the...
Read more
KARACHI

Met Office forecast drizzling, dusty winds in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz on Wednesday forecast light rainfall with dusty winds in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. “Karachi will experience maximum...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi records highest night temperature in May since 2015

KARACHI: A high of 43.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karachi on Monday, with a prediction by the Chief Meteorological Officer, Sardar Sarfraz, of...
Read more
KARACHI

Murad warns of strict restrictions if coronavirus infections increase

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to endorse the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Center on the relaxation of specific non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs)...
Read more
KARACHI

Cyclone Tauktae won’t hit Pakistan’s coastal belt: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has confirmed that cyclone Tauktae will not make landfall on the coastal belt of the country. According to the Met Office...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh extends closure of educational institutions until May 23

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Saturday that educational institutions across the province will remain closed till May 23 to avoid a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

British athletes, staff to be vaccinated before Tokyo Games

LONDON: Team GB athletes and staff travelling to the Olympic and Paralympic Games will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots before they travel to Tokyo, the...

PCB plans June 5 start of PSL, players to serve 10-day quarantine in UAE

Several Karachi neighbourhoods face power failure

NCOC orders extended closure of educational institutions in Covid hotspots

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.