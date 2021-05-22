Covid-19 vaccination for people 30, above begins

ISLAMABAD: Vaccination against Covid-19 of people 30 and above started Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre said.

“Vaccination for 30-40 years begins today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned vaccination center on given date [or afterward] and get vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted.

Taking to his Twitter earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, announced that, “In today’s National Command Operation Center meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow.”

“The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

The NCOC said a total of 1,193,441 people have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 while 2,631,873 partially vaccinated.

As many as 176,907 citizens got vaccinated in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,956,853 doses have been administered as of May 22.