NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks broad-based partnership with US, Qureshi says

By Staff Report

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday emphasised the need for expanded bilateral ties and cooperation with the United States.

His remarks came during a virtual meeting with the leadership of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation.

During the meeting, Qureshi spoke about the impact of the strategic partnership between the two nations as well. “This partnership will promote the common interests of both countries in bilateral and regional aspects,” said he.

The foreign minister emphasised the need importance of promoting regional connectivity between Pakistan and the US, adding that economic cooperation and bilateral trade were key to achieving that.

He also highlighted Islamabad’s efforts for a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan.

A statement issued by Foreign Office quoted Qureshi as saying that Pakistan wanted to forge closer economic and trade ties with the US.

He had expressed these views while meeting Senator Lindsey Graham on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session convened in New York to discuss the Palestine crisis.

QURESHI ADDITION OF PAKISTAN TO AMAZON LIST:

Separately, he appreciated the diplomatic mission in the US after virtual retail giant Amazon added Pakistan to its list of approved sellers.

“Pakistan has been added to Amazon’s Seller Registered Countries List, empowering our businesses to sell online,” he said on Twitter.

He also commended the team of the Consulate General in Los Angeles for “forging new areas and opportunities for Pakistan in the global business arena”, with the support of the Pakistan Embassy in Washington and the civilian leadership.

Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan thanked the foreign minister for the support and encouragement.

“We are now determined to make it work for our entrepreneurs to be able to market their products,” Khan said on Twitter.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chadhri also took to Twitter saying the listing would “create new opportunities for Pakistan’s dynamic entrepreneurs, especially small and medium enterprises, create new jobs for youth and help the international expansion of businesses.

He said Consulate General in Los Angeles worked hard for access to the platform.

Previous articleBritish athletes, staff to be vaccinated before Tokyo Games
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Several Karachi neighbourhoods face power failure

KARACHI: Several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced a power failure on Saturday after tripping in Northern-Karachi Interconnections (NKI) transmission lines Baldia 1 and 2, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC orders extended closure of educational institutions in Covid hotspots

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre has issued fresh directives regarding the reopening of educational institutions in areas with over five percent positivity rate,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran won’t compromise on principled stand on indiscriminate accountability: aide

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he won't compromise on his strict...
Read more
NATIONAL

3m refugees, immigrants lacking identity may miss out on Covid-19 jabs

KARACHI: A prove-your-identity condition may leave 3 million people in Pakistan without coronavirus vaccines, including mainly unregistered refugees, jeopardising the country's fight against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rare pair of Persian leopards sighted in Balochistan

QUETTA: A pair of rare Persian leopards sighted in Pakistan for the first time last year have been filmed and photographed in the wild,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Father of murdered Pakistan-British woman demands justice

LAHORE: The father of a British woman of Pakistan origin who was found dead at a home in Lahore said he was dissatisfied with...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC orders extended closure of educational institutions in Covid hotspots

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre has issued fresh directives regarding the reopening of educational institutions in areas with over five percent positivity rate,...

Imran won’t compromise on principled stand on indiscriminate accountability: aide

3m refugees, immigrants lacking identity may miss out on Covid-19 jabs

Rare pair of Persian leopards sighted in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.