Pakistan seeks broad-based partnership with US, Qureshi says

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday emphasised the need for expanded bilateral ties and cooperation with the United States.

His remarks came during a virtual meeting with the leadership of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation.

Spoke about 🇵🇰 key role in facilitating a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan & stressed that peace is a shared responsibility of Afghan parties and key stakeholders. Highlighted continuing human rights violations in #IIOJK. Resolution of J&K dispute pivotal to stability in S Asia https://t.co/OzMoUgjtCo — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 22, 2021

During the meeting, Qureshi spoke about the impact of the strategic partnership between the two nations as well. “This partnership will promote the common interests of both countries in bilateral and regional aspects,” said he.

The foreign minister emphasised the need importance of promoting regional connectivity between Pakistan and the US, adding that economic cooperation and bilateral trade were key to achieving that.

He also highlighted Islamabad’s efforts for a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan.

A statement issued by Foreign Office quoted Qureshi as saying that Pakistan wanted to forge closer economic and trade ties with the US.

He had expressed these views while meeting Senator Lindsey Graham on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session convened in New York to discuss the Palestine crisis.

QURESHI ADDITION OF PAKISTAN TO AMAZON LIST:

Separately, he appreciated the diplomatic mission in the US after virtual retail giant Amazon added Pakistan to its list of approved sellers.

“Pakistan has been added to Amazon’s Seller Registered Countries List, empowering our businesses to sell online,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan has been added to @amazon’s Seller Registered Countries List, empowering our businesses to sell online. I commend the team of @PakinLosAngeles with support of @PakinUSA & Pakistan’s leadership for forging new areas & opportunities for 🇵🇰 in the global business arena. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 21, 2021

He also commended the team of the Consulate General in Los Angeles for “forging new areas and opportunities for Pakistan in the global business arena”, with the support of the Pakistan Embassy in Washington and the civilian leadership.

Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan thanked the foreign minister for the support and encouragement.

“We are now determined to make it work for our entrepreneurs to be able to market their products,” Khan said on Twitter.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chadhri also took to Twitter saying the listing would “create new opportunities for Pakistan’s dynamic entrepreneurs, especially small and medium enterprises, create new jobs for youth and help the international expansion of businesses.

He said Consulate General in Los Angeles worked hard for access to the platform.