Pak-China ties

China being a large and populous neighbouring country, its importance was realized by Founding FatherMuhammad Ali Jinnah. Weeks before the creation of Pakistan the Quaid directed his office to initiate correspondence for the exchange of ambassadors with the Republic of China. It was announced on August 15 1947 that both sides had agreed to establish diplomatic relations.

Three years later Pakistan recognized the People’s Republic of China soon after the revolution led by Mao Zedong. Despite Pakistan’s increasing cooperation with the USA, relations with China remained amicable. China recognized that the newly created Pakistan was facing pressure from India and needed American weapons. Pakistan ensured that its membership of the US-led military pacts did not affect its ties with China. Despite close relations with India at the time China didn’t side with New Delhi against Pakistan. The 1955 Bandung Conference brought together Prime Minister Bogra and Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai. By now India’s hegemonic tendencies were becoming clear.

Zhou’s visit to Pakistan in 1956 led to further development of bilateral understanding. In 1962 Pakistan and China signed the boundary agreement which precluded any controversy between the two countries. Throughout the early 1960s Washington concentrated on isolating China while pulling India into its orbit. Despite attempts to bring Pakistan into line, Washington could not achieve the aim. Pakistan-China relations continued to deepen despite changes of administrations. Among the factors that contributed to the strengthening of ties was China’s implicit respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty. During the China-India war and after, Pakistan continued to enhance cooperation with China defying US pressures and sanctions.

In March 1965 President Ayub visited China. The joint communiqué issued at the end of the visit reaffirmed that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir as pledged to them by India and Pakistan. What endeared China to the common man in Pakistan was its moral and political support in the 1965 war with India.

The 70 years of Pak-China relations are marked by exemplary good neighborliness. For years PIA provided China an opening to the outside world and Pakistan played a key role in the Sino-US secret breakthrough in 1971. Among the outstanding monuments of Pak-China friendship is the Karakoram Highway (KKH) jointly built by the governments of Pakistan and China. The gigantic CPEC worth $62 billion promises to be a gamechanger for Pakistan.