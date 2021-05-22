Karachi Arts Council provides vaccination facility for media workers

KARACHI: The Karachi Arts Council on Saturday announced that it has established a Covid-19 vaccination facility for the members of Karachi Press Club (KPC), according to a news outlet.

Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, “Journalists along with their families can get vaccinated in the Arts Council’s vaccination centre.”

According to the report, the KPC members above 30 years, employed within the electronic and print media, can avail the facility along with their family members.

The members can get themselves vaccinated between 10 am till 4 pm from Monday to Saturday as the centre will remain closed on Sundays.

The president further said that the vaccination centre was set up only for the members of Arts Council but now it has been decided to provide this facility to the journalist community as well so that they can easily get themselves vaccinated along with their family members.