NATIONAL

Karachi Arts Council provides vaccination facility for media workers

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Karachi Arts Council on Saturday announced that it has established a Covid-19 vaccination facility for the members of Karachi Press Club (KPC), according to a news outlet.

Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, “Journalists along with their families can get vaccinated in the Arts Council’s vaccination centre.”

According to the report, the KPC members above 30 years, employed within the electronic and print media, can avail the facility along with their family members.

The members can get themselves vaccinated between 10 am till 4 pm from Monday to Saturday as the centre will remain closed on Sundays.

The president further said that the vaccination centre was set up only for the members of Arts Council but now it has been decided to provide this facility to the journalist community as well so that they can easily get themselves vaccinated along with their family members.

Previous articleShehbaz withdraws contempt plea against govt from LHC
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz withdraws contempt plea against govt from LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has withdrawn his contempt of court petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get its...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt, ECP come face to face over EVMs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have come face to face over the matter of using electronic voting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Argentina agree to form JWGs to expand bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Argentina have agreed to form joint working groups (JWGs) in agriculture, pharmaceutical, information technology and industrial sectors to guide future trade and...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC delists Zardari’s plea for transfer of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has delisted a case, filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for transfer of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Altaf Hussain terrorism speech trial to begin next year

Self-exiled Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain will be going to trial in the UK at the beginning of next year for hate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rawalpindi Ring Road should be launched this year: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project shouldn't be abandoned as it held "national...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC delists Zardari’s plea for transfer of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has delisted a case, filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for transfer of...

NADRA cannot block, cancel CNICs without judicial order: IHC

Altaf Hussain terrorism speech trial to begin next year

Rawalpindi Ring Road should be launched this year: Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.