Shehbaz withdraws contempt plea against govt from LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has withdrawn his contempt of court petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get its order implemented regarding the permission to go abroad for one-time for medical treatment.

The opposition leader on Saturday filed a petition through his counsels Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez, seeking withdrawal of his earlier petition. The counsels implored that the name of their client was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on May 17. “Due to the issuance of the memorandum, the instant petition may not proceed in its present form,” the petition added.

They said that the petitioner intends to challenge and seek appropriate remedy against the aforesaid memorandum by reserving his right to seek initiation of contempt proceedings against the delinquents.

“In view of the submissions made above, it is humbly prayed that the above noted main petition along with all Civil Miscellaneous Applications be kindly allowed to be withdrawn with the permission to the petitioner to challenge and seek appropriate remedy in accordance with the law.”

Earlier this month, LHC’s Justice Syed Ali Baqar Najafi had ordered to remove the name of Shehbaz Sharif from the blacklist and allowed him to go abroad before the federal government challenged the decision in Supreme Court.

During a press conference, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had also announced that the name of Shehbaz Sharif had been added to the ECL.