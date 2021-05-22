NATIONAL

Bilawal likens govt progress claims to rubbing salt into wounds

By INP

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday rejected what he said were the federal government’s tall claims of economic progress.

In a statement, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government by making “false” claims about economic development was rubbing salt into people’s wounds.

“The government, which has left people at the mercy of inflation and under whose nose, millions of people are now below the poverty line, should feel ashamed while making such frivolous claims,” Bilawal said.

On the other hand, he claimed that the PPP government in Sindh had not only brought down the poverty ratio by 7.6 percent but today per capita income in the province was the highest in the country.

He further said that ever since the PTI had come to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the poverty ratio in the province now stood at 27 percent after the jump by 8.9 percent.

“Now the situation has come to such a pass that while on one hand poverty ratio in the country is increasing, but on the other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan is contemplating levying tax on the pensions of retired employees,” he regretted.

He categorically stated that PPP strongly rejected the government’s plan to levy a 10 percent tax on the pensions of old retired employees. “My party will continue to confront Prime Minister Imran’s anti-people policies on all fronts,” the PPP chairman vowed.

He was of the view that those who had voted PTI to power had put the entire nation in a quandary.

At the same time, he prophesied that Imran had no political future since he was to blame for the country’s economic mess.

Previous articleManny Pacquiao announces fight against Errol Spence Jr.
Next articleIHC to take up cases against Sharifs
INP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC to take up cases against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fixed the hearing of requests filed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccination for people 30, above begins

ISLAMABAD: Vaccination against Covid-19 of people 30 and above started Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre said. “Vaccination for 30-40 years begins today! Register...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks broad-based partnership with US, Qureshi says

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday emphasised the need for expanded bilateral ties and cooperation with the United States. His remarks came...
Read more
KARACHI

Several Karachi neighbourhoods face power failure

KARACHI: Several neighbourhoods in Karachi experienced a power failure on Saturday after tripping in Northern-Karachi Interconnections (NKI) transmission lines Baldia 1 and 2, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC orders extended closure of educational institutions in Covid hotspots

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre has issued fresh directives regarding the reopening of educational institutions in areas with over five percent positivity rate,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran won’t compromise on principled stand on indiscriminate accountability: aide

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he won't compromise on his strict...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Manny Pacquiao announces fight against Errol Spence Jr.

MANILA: Manny Pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, according to social media announcements from both boxers late on Friday. The bout will...

Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions as cases rise

Covid-19 vaccination for people 30, above begins

Pakistan seeks broad-based partnership with US, Qureshi says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.