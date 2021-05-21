PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air force

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra on Friday formally handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force at a ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force Base Makurdi.

Minister of Defence of Nigeria Maj Gen (r) Bashir Magashi was the guest of honour, representing the president, at the occasion, whereas Vice Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali was invited to attend the ceremony as the special guest of Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing the ceremony, the Nigerian defence minister expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for enhancing Nigerian Air Force capabilities to meet Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said, “We are happy and excited about the addition of JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Ali said that the event is not only a historical landmark for Pakistan’s JF-17 programme but is also a reflection of strong military cooperation and mutual trust between Nigeria and Pakistan.

He assured that Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex would continue to provide all-out support to Nigerian Air Force in meeting all its requirements.